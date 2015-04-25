Abercrombie & Fitch to ditch 'sexualized marketing': Washington Post

People walk by an Abercrombie & Fitch Co store in Pasadena, California March 3, 2015. Abercrombie & Fitch is slated to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2014 results on Wednesday. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Retail clothing chain Abercrombie & Fitch will end by July its “sexualized marketing,” after years of blanketing its web sites, store windows and shopping bags with photos of half-naked men, according to the Washington Post.

It will also stop using shirtless models or lifeguards at events and store openings for both the Abercrombie & Fitch and the Hollister brands, the newspaper reported late Friday, citing an announcement.

Rather than call its staff “models,” the teen-focused retailer will refer to employees as “brand representatives,” and it will no longer hire workers based on “body type or physical attractiveness,” as well.

Abercrombie & Fitch had come under fire in recent years for its strict dress code and sexualized marketing, and has been in a Supreme Court case for denying a Muslim woman a job because of her head scarf.

The changes come as the company faces slumping sales, as teens increasingly move away from the brand, according to the Washington Post.