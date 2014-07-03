FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Second largest American Apparel shareholder sells most of stock
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 3, 2014 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

Second largest American Apparel shareholder sells most of stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Apparel’s second-largest shareholder, FiveT Capital, has sold the majority of its stock in the retailer, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The Zurich-based asset management firm lowered its stake in American Apparel to 3.19 percent from the 12.68 percent it had amassed by April, according to regulatory filings, the most recent of which became public Thursday. The firm did not respond to immediate requests for comment.

FiveT Capital’s founding partner Johannes Minho Roth said uncertainty over the retailer’s future - following the ousting of its CEO Dov Charney on June 18 - caused the firm to sell some of its shares, according to a story in The New York Times.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.