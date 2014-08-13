FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Apparel appoints Google executive Laura Lee to board
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 13, 2014 / 10:06 PM / 3 years ago

American Apparel appoints Google executive Laura Lee to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The American Apparel factory headquarters is pictured in Los Angeles, California July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

(Reuters) - Struggling retailer American Apparel Inc APP.A named Google Inc (GOOGL.O) executive Laura Lee as the second woman director on its board.

Lee is head of East Coast content partnerships for Google/YouTube.

The company, which for years aired racy ads and battled sexual harassment lawsuits, last month appointed Colleen Brown, former Fisher Communications Inc chief executive, in a board reshuffle.

American Apparel is still looking for a replacement for its CEO and founder Dov Charney, who was suspended for allegedly misusing corporate funds and helping spread nude photos of a former employee.

The hipster retailer on Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected loss for the second quarter ended June 30 and said it was delaying filing its full financial results as its new board needed additional time to review them.

Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze Jamal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.