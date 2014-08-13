American Apparel appoints Google executive Laura Lee to board

The American Apparel factory headquarters is pictured in Los Angeles, California July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

(Reuters) - Struggling retailer American Apparel Inc APP.A named Google Inc (GOOGL.O) executive Laura Lee as the second woman director on its board.

Lee is head of East Coast content partnerships for Google/YouTube.

The company, which for years aired racy ads and battled sexual harassment lawsuits, last month appointed Colleen Brown, former Fisher Communications Inc chief executive, in a board reshuffle.

American Apparel is still looking for a replacement for its CEO and founder Dov Charney, who was suspended for allegedly misusing corporate funds and helping spread nude photos of a former employee.

The hipster retailer on Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected loss for the second quarter ended June 30 and said it was delaying filing its full financial results as its new board needed additional time to review them.