FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JC Penney appeals Macy's, Martha Stewart ruling
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 1, 2014 / 9:14 PM / 3 years ago

JC Penney appeals Macy's, Martha Stewart ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Customers ride the escalator at a J.C. Penney store in New York August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - JC Penney Co (JCP.N) appealed a New York state court ruling Monday that found it had interfered with a contract between Macy’s (M.N) and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc MSO.N by selling the celebrity’s home goods, according to a filing.

JC Penney’s lawyer Martin Edel confirmed the case had been appealed but declined to comment. Spokesmen for both retail companies were not immediately available for comment.

Macy’s sued JC Penney in 2012 for breaching a deal that guaranteed exclusive rights to sell cookware, bedding and bath products from Martha Stewart Living.

A June 16 decision had ordered JC Penney to pay Macy’s monetary damages as well as attorney fees, although Macy’s could not establish “clear, unequivocal and convincing evidence” that it deserved punitive damages, Justice Jeffrey Oing said at the time.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.