FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Same store sales index seen rising just 1 percent in fourth-quarter
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 20, 2014 / 10:57 PM / 4 years ago

Same store sales index seen rising just 1 percent in fourth-quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 - The bad news for U.S. retailers does not let up - similar to the weather this winter, which is partly to blame for the retailers woes.

The Thomson Reuters Same Store Sales Index is expected to struggle to a 1.0 percent gain at many store chains in the fourth quarter ending January 31.

That is less than the 1.7 percent gain in the year-earlier quarter 2012 and the 3 percent gain that indicates a healthy consumer sector.

Excluding Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), same store sales is expected to rise 1.6 percent in the quarter, compared with a 1.9 percent rise a year earlier.

Read more: here#.UwZ_QVBmjPY nL3N0LP5NT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.