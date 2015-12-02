U.S. November retail same-store sales estimates: Poll

Shoppers carry their purchases along Broadway in New York City, May 11, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

(Reuters) - The following table lists select U.S. retailers that will on Thursday report November sales at stores open at least a year, a key retail measure also known as same-store sales.

The table has the range of analyst estimates, the mean of these estimates and the number of estimates used to calculate the mean.

All of figures are expressed as the percentage change over the same period last year except for the number estimates.

All estimates are based on Thomson Reuters data.

NOVEMBER 2015

Company Symbol Analysts’ Mean No. of

estimates estimate estimates

Discount Stores

Costco* (COST.O) -2.0% to 0.7% -0.9% 6

Apparel

Gap (GPS.N) -11.0% to -1.7% -6.3% 13

L Brands (LB.N) 2.0% to 4.0% 3.0% 13

The Buckle (BKE.N) -8.0% to -3.5% -6.5% 5

Zumiez (ZUMZ.O) -10.0% to -5.0% -7.3% 8

* Costco figures include the impact of fuel