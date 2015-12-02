FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. November retail same-store sales estimates: Poll
#Business News
December 2, 2015 / 11:12 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. November retail same-store sales estimates: Poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shoppers carry their purchases along Broadway in New York City, May 11, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

(Reuters) - The following table lists select U.S. retailers that will on Thursday report November sales at stores open at least a year, a key retail measure also known as same-store sales.

The table has the range of analyst estimates, the mean of these estimates and the number of estimates used to calculate the mean.

All of figures are expressed as the percentage change over the same period last year except for the number estimates.

All estimates are based on Thomson Reuters data.

NOVEMBER 2015

Company Symbol Analysts’ Mean No. of

estimates estimate estimates

Discount Stores

Costco* (COST.O) -2.0% to 0.7% -0.9% 6

Apparel

Gap (GPS.N) -11.0% to -1.7% -6.3% 13

L Brands (LB.N) 2.0% to 4.0% 3.0% 13

The Buckle (BKE.N) -8.0% to -3.5% -6.5% 5

Zumiez (ZUMZ.O) -10.0% to -5.0% -7.3% 8

* Costco figures include the impact of fuel

Bangalore Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
