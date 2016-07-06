U.S. June retail same-store sales estimates

A woman pulls shopping carts through the aisle of a Target store in Torrington, Connecticut November 25, 2011.

(Reuters) - The following table lists select U.S. retailers that will report on Thursday sales at stores open at least a year – a key retail measure also known as same-store sales – for the month of June.

The table has the range of analyst estimates, the mean of those estimates and the number of estimates used to calculate the mean.

All figures are expressed as the percentage change over the same period last year except for the number of estimates.

Estimates are based on Thomson Reuters data.

JUNE 2016

Company Symbol Analysts' estimates Mean No. of

estimate estimates

Discount Stores

Costco* (COST.O) -3.0% to -1.0% -1.5% 5

Apparel

Gap (GPS.N) -6.0% to 3.5% -3.2% 13

L Brands (LB.N) 1.5% to 3.4% 2.1% 12

The Buckle (BKE.N) -11.0% to -8.0% -9.8% 5

Zumiez (ZUMZ.O) -7.0% to -4.5% -6.0% 9

* Costco figures include the impact of fuel.