FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. June retail same-store sales estimates
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 6, 2016 / 8:26 PM / a year ago

U.S. June retail same-store sales estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A woman pulls shopping carts through the aisle of a Target store in Torrington, Connecticut November 25, 2011.Jessica Rinaldi/File Photo

(Reuters) - The following table lists select U.S. retailers that will report on Thursday sales at stores open at least a year – a key retail measure also known as same-store sales – for the month of June.

The table has the range of analyst estimates, the mean of those estimates and the number of estimates used to calculate the mean.

All figures are expressed as the percentage change over the same period last year except for the number of estimates.

Estimates are based on Thomson Reuters data.

JUNE 2016

Company Symbol Analysts' estimates Mean No. of

estimate estimates

Discount Stores

Costco* (COST.O) -3.0% to -1.0% -1.5% 5

Apparel

Gap (GPS.N) -6.0% to 3.5% -3.2% 13

L Brands (LB.N) 1.5% to 3.4% 2.1% 12

The Buckle (BKE.N) -11.0% to -8.0% -9.8% 5

Zumiez (ZUMZ.O) -7.0% to -4.5% -6.0% 9

* Costco figures include the impact of fuel.

Bangalore Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.