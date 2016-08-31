FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. August retail same-store sales estimates
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 31, 2016 / 6:27 PM / a year ago

U.S. August retail same-store sales estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The following table lists select U.S. retailers that will on Thursday report August sales at stores open at least a year, a key retail measure also known as same-store sales.

The table has the range of analysts' estimates, the mean of these estimates and the number of estimates used to calculate the mean.

All figures are expressed as the percentage change over the same period last year, except for the number of estimates.

All estimates are based on Thomson Reuters data.

AUGUST 2016

Company Symbol Analysts' Mean No. of

estimates estimate estimates

Discount Stores

Costco* (COST.O) 0.0% to 2.5% 1.3% 5

Apparel

Gap (GPS.N) -2.9% to 0.0% -1.9% 10

L Brands (LB.N) -0.5% to 1.0% 0.3% 10

The Buckle (BKE.N) -10.0% to -7.5% -8.8% 3

Zumiez (ZUMZ.O) -3.0% to 2.0% 0.2% 6

* Costco figures include the impact of fuel

Bangalore Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.