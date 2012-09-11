Staples help consumer funds shake consumer woes

Sept 10 - U.S. consumer spending is spotty due to a weak job market, high gas prices and uncertainty over the presidential election, but consumer-centric mutual funds are hiding it well with help from shares in companies focused on services, media, and home building.

Funds focused on consumer services including retailers, restaurants and media companies, posted a 16.4 percent average return this year through August. Those concentrated on consumer goods such as food and personal care products, posted an 11 percent average return, according to data compiled by Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.

The data was gathered ahead of the Reuters Consumer and Retail Summit, which is taking place this week in New York, London, Paris, Milan and Dubai. The strong performance, driven by the safety of stocks like Altria Group Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, is notable given the turbulent economy and level of caution among retail executives heading into the critical year-end holiday shopping season.

Among the reasons suggested for the outperformance was that many consumer sector stocks are seen as safe bets, since people always need food and personal care products - and need to buy them somewhere - even when the economy tanks.

“We have seen some people running for the (consumer) staples and running for defensive names, lately,” said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper.

Both types of funds outperformed the 8.1 percent average increase for sector equity funds, as well as the 10.3 percent increase for all diversified U.S. equity funds. As of July 31, U.S. equity funds had $3.8 trillion dollars in assets.

The funds have also performed well over the past several years, with the consumer goods fund group posting average annualized returns of 14.8 percent over three years and 6.4 percent over five years despite the recession that lasted from December 2007 through June 2009.

The consumer services fund group had a three-year return rate of 18.6 percent and a five-year return of 3.6 percent.

“Generally we don’t see really strong periods that are really long-lasting,” Roseen said. “During the long haul, it paid to be in some of these focused consumer goods funds.”

To compare, sector equity funds as a whole had a three-year return rate of 11 percent and a five-year rate of just under 1 percent.

The top total return through August was posted by the Fidelity Select Multimedia Portfolio, with a 24.6 percent return.

But focusing more on retail, the No. 2 returner was the Fidelity Select Retailing Portfolio, with a total return of 22.3 percent. The top three holdings in that fund, as of June 30, were: Amazon.com Inc; home improvement retailer Lowe’s Cos Inc; and its larger rival Home Depot Inc.

Home improvement retailers have been helped this year by signs of life in the housing market, while Amazon shares hit an all-time high on Thursday when the online retailer introduced a new line of Kindle devices.

Home Depot and Lowe’s also helped boost the top performer this year among consumer goods funds, the Fidelity Select Construction and Housing Portfolio, which posted a total return of 22.7 percent through August. Home Depot and Lowe’s were its top two holdings, while apartment building owner and manager Equity Residential was the third largest holding.

