Retail leaders pine over simple holiday gifts

Crocs Chief Financial Officer Jeff Lasher speaks at the Reuters Consumer and Retail Summit in New York September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The year-end holiday season often brings children a dizzying array of smartphones, videogames and computers, but the retail executives who sell these items remember a time when gifts were much simpler.

Jeff Lasher, chief financial officer of Crocs Inc (CROX.O), told the Reuters Retail and Consumer Summit last week that his most memorable Christmas gift was a train set that brought together his father and his two brothers.

“We worked on it together,” said Lasher, speaking in New York. “My dad was an engineer so I think he looked at that as a quick-turnaround assignment. We went to bed on Christmas Eve and woke up and had a train set around the house.”

Andrea Thomas, senior vice president of sustainability at Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), recalled the Norwegian blessing lamps that her mother had specially made for her and three sisters. The lamp is placed on the dinner table every Sunday leading up to Christmas, and on Christmas Eve.

“The fact that she went and had it made, and that I‘m able to carry that tradition with my family ... that was just really, really awesome because it had so much meaning and such a tie to my childhood,” Thomas said.

While many adults now lament how much time their children spend playing videogames, LivingSocial Chief Executive Tim O‘Shaughnessy remembers how excited he was to get a Super Nintendo game console, especially since his parents had been “hellbent against” videogames.

“It was like my unicorn, because I never actually thought that this would enter our house. And it had to come from an anonymous source because my parents didn’t even want to put their name on the label,” O‘Shaughnessy said. “I think it was from Santa.”

ADULT TOYS ALSO ROCK

J Sainsbury Plc’s (SBRY.L) commercial director, Mike Coupe, speaking to the summit in London, called out a recent addition to his guitar collection - a Fender Stratocaster.

“I have guitars on my wall but no milk in the fridge,” said Coupe, whose company is Britain’s third-largest supermarket operator, behind Tesco Corp (TESO.O) and ASDA.

HSN Inc (HSNI.O) CEO Mindy Grossman fondly recalled a piece of artwork by mixed media artist Marianne Aulie that her husband had commissioned. The large painting integrated black-and-white photography by Grossman’s daughter and is now hanging in her office.

“It was the most personal, but something I loved, present I’ve ever gotten,” Grossman said.

For Monica Aggarwal, Fitch Ratings’ senior director and head of its U.S. retail team, a memorable present was a Louis Vuitton wallet she had bought for herself but then returned, after her family lectured her for spending so much.

“I think they felt so bad that I got it for my birthday two months later,” Aggarwal said.

But for some in the luxury industry, who are surrounded by material items, it is the time spent with loved ones that is most special. This is the case with Roberto Cavalli chief Gianluca Brozzetti.

Brozzetti said his best gift has been to spend time in the mountains with family, eating good food, enjoying traditions and forgetting about shopping.

