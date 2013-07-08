FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Online coupon site Retailmenot to raise up to $200 million in IPO
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 8, 2013 / 11:46 AM / in 4 years

Online coupon site Retailmenot to raise up to $200 million in IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Online coupon company Retailmenot Inc is looking to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering that may value the company at more than $1 billion.

The company said it expects to sell 9.1 million shares between $20 and $22 per share.

Retailmenot, backed by Google Ventures and Austin Ventures, offers digital coupons from over 60,000 retailers and brands.

The company, which listed Google Inc (GOOG.O), Yahoo Inc YHOO.O and Facebook Inc FB.O as rivals in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said its revenue rose nearly eight fold to $144.7 million between 2010 and 2012. (Source: link.reuters.com/qyw49t)

Texas-based Retailmenot is eyeing a bigger share of the consumer e-commerce market, which research firm IDC expects to grow about 18 percent between 2012 and 2017.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters for the offering, the company said in the filing.

Retailmenot plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SALE”.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

Reporting by Varun Aggarwal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.