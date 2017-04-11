RetailMeNot to be bought by Harland Clarke

(Reuters) - Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc SALE.O said it had agreed to be bought by Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $555 million, according to Reuters' calculation.

Harland Clarke, owned by billionaire Ron Perelman's investment company MacAndrews & Forbes Inc, has offered $11.60 per share for each RetailMeNot share, representing a premium of 49.7 percent to the stock's Monday close.

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say deal value is based on Reuters' calculation; removes reference to deal value from headline.)