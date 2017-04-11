FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
RetailMeNot to be bought by Harland Clarke
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 10, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 4 months ago

RetailMeNot to be bought by Harland Clarke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc SALE.O said it had agreed to be bought by Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $555 million, according to Reuters' calculation.

Harland Clarke, owned by billionaire Ron Perelman's investment company MacAndrews & Forbes Inc, has offered $11.60 per share for each RetailMeNot share, representing a premium of 49.7 percent to the stock's Monday close.

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say deal value is based on Reuters' calculation; removes reference to deal value from headline.)

Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.