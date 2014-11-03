Coupon company RetailMeNot's CFO resigns, forecast misses

(Reuters) - Online coupon company RetailMeNot Inc said its chief financial officer had resigned as it forecast weak quarterly revenue and its shares sank 20 percent in extended trading.

The company gave no reason for CFO Douglas Jeffries’ resignation other than saying he would return home on the west coast.

General Counsel and Secretary Louis Agnese will be the interim CFO after Jeffries steps down, effective Nov. 30.

RetailMeNot forecast revenue of $84.7 million-$86.7 million for this quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting $90.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

RetailMeNot said customer visit was growing, but most of that growth came from “lower monetizing mobile visits” — shoppers who checked out its website on mobile devices.

The company also said growth in customer visits was weaker-than-expected in its international market.

It gets nearly 23 percent of its revenue from outside the United States, according to a regulatory filing.

The Austin, Texas-based company earns a commission when a customer makes an online purchase from a retailer immediately after visiting RetailMeNot’s websites.

Net income rose 14 percent to $2.5 million, or 5 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, while revenue rose 19 percent to $56.5 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 16 cents per share.

Analysts had expected a profit of 13 cents per share on revenue of $56 million.