Factbox: Best places to retire, by the numbers
May 22, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

Factbox: Best places to retire, by the numbers

Chris Taylor

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - So, you’re looking beyond just Florida or Arizona as a potential retirement landing spot. What exactly can you expect from some of the winning states on Bankrate.com’s list of Best Places to Retire?

Here’s a sampler:

SOUTH DAKOTA

Bankrate.com Ranking: 1

Avg. home value (Sioux Falls): $153,100

Avg. temp (July): 72.7

Avg. temp (January): 17.3

Dinner for two at Sioux Falls’ Minerva‘s: $62-$120

Two prime tickets to Sioux Falls Canaries baseball game: $49

UTAH

Ranking: 3

Avg. home value (Salt Lake City): $233,200

Avg. temp (July): 72.6

Avg. temp (January): 25.9

Dinner for two at Salt Lake City’s Pago: $62-$120

Two prime tickets to Salt Lake Bees: $52

IOWA

Ranking: 9

Avg. home value (Des Moines): $152,700

Avg. temp (July): 73.7

Avg. temp (January): 19.1

Dinner for two at Des Moines’ Centro: $22-$60

Two prime tickets to Iowa Cubs: $24

VIRGINIA

Ranking: 10

Avg. home value (Richmond): $202,400

Avg. temp (July): 74.5

Avg. temp (January): 35.1

Dinner for two at Richmond’s Acacia: $62-$120

Two prime tickets to Richmond Flying Squirrels: $28

(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.)

Editing by Lauren Young

