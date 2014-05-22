Factbox: Best places to retire, by the numbers

NEW YORK (Reuters) - So, you’re looking beyond just Florida or Arizona as a potential retirement landing spot. What exactly can you expect from some of the winning states on Bankrate.com’s list of Best Places to Retire?
Here’s a sampler:
Bankrate.com Ranking: 1
Avg. home value (Sioux Falls): $153,100
Avg. temp (July): 72.7
Avg. temp (January): 17.3
Dinner for two at Sioux Falls’ Minerva‘s: $62-$120
Two prime tickets to Sioux Falls Canaries baseball game: $49
Ranking: 3
Avg. home value (Salt Lake City): $233,200
Avg. temp (July): 72.6
Avg. temp (January): 25.9
Dinner for two at Salt Lake City’s Pago: $62-$120
Two prime tickets to Salt Lake Bees: $52
Ranking: 9
Avg. home value (Des Moines): $152,700
Avg. temp (July): 73.7
Avg. temp (January): 19.1
Dinner for two at Des Moines’ Centro: $22-$60
Two prime tickets to Iowa Cubs: $24
Ranking: 10
Avg. home value (Richmond): $202,400
Avg. temp (July): 74.5
Avg. temp (January): 35.1
Dinner for two at Richmond’s Acacia: $62-$120
Two prime tickets to Richmond Flying Squirrels: $28
(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.)
Editing by Lauren Young