U.S. retirement account balances grow to five-year high: Fidelity
July 16, 2013 / 5:26 PM / in 4 years

U.S. retirement account balances grow to five-year high: Fidelity

Trevor Hunnicutt

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Average balances in U.S. individual retirement accounts at Fidelity Investments grew to a five-year high of $81,100 in 2012, making up some of the losses suffered in the financial crisis, according to the mutual fund giant’s annual analysis.

Boston-based Fidelity, in releasing the analysis of 7 million IRAs on Tuesday, said the typical retirement account had held just $52,900 at the end of 2008 as portfolios withered in the stock market rout.

IRAs offer tax advantages to encourage saving.

Younger workers, who tend to be more exposed to stocks, saw the greatest gains as equity markets rebounded since 2009. Retirement account balances for workers in their thirties more than doubled in five years, to an average of more than $20,000, Fidelity said.

People over the age of 70, who, generally, are more conservatively invested, saw their average account balances increase the least, to $164,300 from $110,500.

The average IRA contribution stood at $3,920 in 2012, about even with the year prior, out of an annual limit of $5,000 ($6,000 for workers over the age of 50).

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz

