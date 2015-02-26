FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reuters journalist Maria Golovnina died of asphyxiation: autopsy
February 26, 2015 / 2:13 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters journalist Maria Golovnina died of asphyxiation: autopsy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Reuters reporter Maria Golovnina stands atop a church steeple, while on assignment in Dalton-in-Furness, northern England September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - An official autopsy report on the death of Reuters journalist Maria Golovnina has concluded that she died of asphyxiation, the cause of which “at this stage cannot be established.”

Golovnina, 34, the Reuters bureau chief for Afghanistan and Pakistan, was declared dead in an Islamabad hospital on Monday after she collapsed in the Reuters news bureau.

Pakistan authorities are conducting a further toxicology report, which is expected to take about a month.

“We fully support Maria’s family, the doctors and others who are reviewing her case, and will provide them any information we can,” Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters, said in a statement.

Editing by Jon Boyle

