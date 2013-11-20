AFL-CIO policy chief worries about banks, GSE outlook

Damon Silver, director of Policy and Special Counsel for the AFL-CIO, speaks at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook summit at the Thomson Reuters building in New York, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The policy director of the largest U.S. labor federation says too little was done during the 2008 global financial crisis to right excesses in the nation’s banking and mortgage lending practices, problems that Tuesday’s $13 billion mea culpa by JPMorgan Chase & Co do not change.

“The price was economic stagnation and political rot,” said Damon Silvers, special counsel of the AFL-CIO, at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit. “Issues associated with ‘too big to fail’ and the failure to restructure the banks, both as a financial matter and as a matter of financial policy, are still with us ... and will likely be for years.”

With origins dating to the 19th century, the AFL-CIO is an umbrella organization of 57 unions, such as the United Auto Workers and the United Mine Workers, representing more than 12 million working men and women.

Many workers have been among those hurt most by the recent housing and financial crises, which authorities sought to address through means such as the 2008 seizures of government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and a strengthening of the banks through stricter capital requirements and enhanced oversight.

On Tuesday, JPMorgan took a big step toward addressing its responsibility by agreeing to the $13 billion settlement with authorities such as the U.S. Department of Justice and New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who co-chairs President Barack Obama’s Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities Working Group. The settlement includes $4 billion to aid distressed home owners.

Silvers, who advises Schneiderman on mortgage matters, said creating the working group was “extremely wise,” but he nonetheless lamented how more was not done sooner.

Too few people have been held criminally accountable, he said, and that saps confidence in the government’s ability to get things done.

“The lack of criminal prosecutions involving systemically important institutions and their executives is corroding public confidence in our democracy,” he said, speaking for himself and not the AFL-CIO.

Gridlock in Washington doesn’t help, he said, fueling an “alienation” of the public from policymaking that threatens the ability of the United States to compete internationally.

Where Silvers parts ways from many critical of the role of government is in the usefulness of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which own or guarantee two-thirds of U.S. home loans.

Earlier this month, the companies said they would send $39 billion to the U.S. Department of the Treasury in December, leaving them just short of repaying the estimated $187 billion cost of their bailouts.

Even so, many lawmakers in Washington want fundamental changes, and some in Congress want to wind them down and by doing so spare taxpayers the risk of more big mortgage losses.

Private investors are weighing in. Last week, money manager Bruce Berkowitz of Fairholme Capital Management called for a buyout of Fannie Mae’s and Freddie Mac’s insurance businesses in exchange for preferred stock, some of which he owns.

Pershing Square Capital Management, run by activist investor William Ackman, has also gotten involved, taking a nearly 10 percent stake in both companies’ common shares, calling them “undervalued” and an “attractive investment.”

Silvers is wary.

“All of this is absurd,” he said. “It is profoundly irresponsible to run the guarantors of the mortgage market as private enterprises ... It is important, even in normal times, which we’re not yet in, to have this kind of guarantor in the mortgage market ... We need long-term mortgages because otherwise it’s hard to maintain broad-based home ownership.”

