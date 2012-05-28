FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil loan growth to lose steam, Itaú CEO says
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 28, 2012 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

Brazil loan growth to lose steam, Itaú CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian borrowers face a more restrictive credit market for the coming years as banks ask for more collateral and balance declining interest rates and stricter loan disbursement standards, Itaú Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA) Chief Executive Roberto Egydio Setúbal said on Monday.

Growth in lending is likely to slow to between 15 percent and 20 percent annually, compared with growth of as much as 30 percent in recent years, Setúbal, who heads Brazil’s largest non-government bank, told the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit.

As local interest rates fall to record lows and are “likely to stay there in a sustainable manner,” banks might demand borrowers place more collateral to obtain credit and shift focus from consumer loans to corporate, mortgage and investment-related credit, he said. Profitability should also suffer in the process, he added.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Additional reporting by Esteban Israel and Paula Laier in São Paulo; Editing by Kenneth Barry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.