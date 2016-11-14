U.S. industrials the trade of 2017 under Trump: Pictet AM

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. industrials and other cyclical sector plays look set to be the trade of 2017 with President-elect Donald Trump expected to push through fiscal reforms and infrastructure spending, a senior Pictet asset manager said on Monday.

Percival Stanion, head of multi asset at Pictet Asset Management, said cyclical sectors had started to come back a few months ago for the first time in many years.

And with Trump's plans expected to stimulate the beaten-down industrials sector as the U.S. patches up its roads, bridges, schools and hospitals, the trend looks set to continue.

"The particular mix of Trump's policies means that cyclicals should continue to do well – the industrial sector, the financials, materials, energy … these are the sectors which will start to see some significant improvement," he said, adding that he was adjusting his expectations for next year upwards.

Stanion told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit that Trump had enough support in Congress to push through some fiscal reforms and infrastructure spending, although he expected him to moderate his campaigning slogans and avoid a trade war.

"All the indications are that he is far more pragmatic in his policy stance than in his tweeting," Stanion said in London, adding there were "grounds for optimism" that Trump's election would accelerate U.S. growth and inflation.

A reversal in the 30-year deflationary trend would have implications for the way asset managers build portfolios, he said, and 2016 may be the end of a 35-year bull market in bonds.

"There's a lot of pain ... likely to be experienced by portfolio managers who are the wrong side of that cyclical trade," he warned.

Stanion has been adding to industrials and small caps since the U.S. election, while in his $750 million UK client multi-asset portfolio, he holds about 35 percent in equities, with 9 percent in U.S. stocks.

Head of the International Multi Asset Portfolios Percival Stanion speaks during the Reuters Global Investment Outkook Summit in London, Britain November 14, 2016. Luke MacGregor

But on the fixed income side Stanion said he was nervous about the medium (five to ten year) part of the U.S. yield curve as he expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates in December with another two or three hikes possible next year.

"We've seen a huge rise in 30-year yields, and that's probably overdone for the time being," he said. "But if they get a move on with raising rates, probably it's the middle part of the curve that's more vulnerable - the 5-10 year area."

Whilst Stanion doesn't expect to see a hawkish majority on the board of the Fed next year, the "direction of travel" was clear in view of the criticism of the Fed by the Trump campaign.

NO BLOW UP IN EUROPE

Stanion does not expect the European Union to fall apart in 2017, despite Brexit, but said Italy remained a "weak link" while a change in the mix of the ruling coalition in Germany could curtail Chancellor Angela Merkel's room for maneuver.

In France he does not expect far right candidate Marine Le Pen to win in the presidential election.

He forecasts Europe will avoid a blow up next year given the backdrop of improving growth. He saw global economic growth at around 3 percent, with European growth at around 1.5 percent, albeit with a spread of outcomes across member states.

However, he said his exposure to Europe was "minimal", because he expects the European Central Bank to row back from quantitative easing next year, and that will be the shock to the market because investors have assumed it will keep buying.

