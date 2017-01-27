Review: Supporting character stars in Buffett film

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - "Becoming Warren Buffett" is more personal than business. In a new documentary produced by U.S. cable network HBO, the Berkshire Hathaway mega-billionaire shares old home movies and lets down his guard a bit. The ambitious effort to get past Buffett's well-worn homilies, however, puts his late wife Susie into the starring role of not just the film, but also his charmed life.

Buffett's throngs of investing disciples are likely to be disappointed as there's precious little in the way of new financial insights. Director Peter Kunhardt devotes the bare minimum required in the 90-minute production to the Oracle of Omaha's $400 billion conglomerate. It's an understandable and sensible choice. There is talk of moats and floats, and a lengthy segment on Buffett's calamitous 1987 bet on investment bank Salomon Brothers. The world of insurance, however, hardly makes for good cinematography.

In fact, it's a testament to Kunhardt's skills that "Becoming Warren Buffett" is engaging as it stands. Bill Gates, Buffett's longtime right-hand man Charlie Munger and others make for a good supporting cast, but most of the modern material the filmmaker has to work with consists of his main subject talking to a classroom of high-school students and sitting in his office reading a newspaper. Interspersed graphics and artful new footage evoking Buffett's Depression-era childhood are used tactically, too.

He and his siblings open up about how young Warren was influenced by their parents: a mathematically inclined mother afflicted with headaches who would sometimes "lash out" and an ideological father who served in Congress. Most revealing, perhaps, is Buffett's reply when asked while thumbing through an old Moody's manual if it's like looking at a treasured family album. "Better," he chuckles.

Buffett has mastered a folksy patter on many subjects over the decades, thanks in part to a pivotal Dale Carnegie public-speaking course. Kunhardt, though, finds a few areas of befuddlement. Buffett, for example, hasn't yet developed a workable formula for matters of the heart. "It's a very strange thing, love," he says. "If you try to give it out, you get more back. If you try to hang onto it, you lose it."

One of the few non-financial matters about which Buffett expresses confidence is that his first wife Susan was one of the big secrets to his success. "Susie really put me together," he says. The documentary leans heavily on the only televised interview she did, with Charlie Rose just months before she died in 2004. With funny anecdotes and the kinds of insights only a spouse can provide, she helps round out Buffett's otherwise finely crafted public persona. As Susie makes clear, moats were more than just an investment philosophy for her husband.

"Physical proximity with Warren doesn't mean he's there with you," she says, partly explaining why she left him in 1977 and moved to San Francisco. They stayed married, though Susie encouraged a friend, Astrid Menks, to care for Buffett. This unconventional arrangement is addressed in the documentary but somewhat elliptically.

Most significantly, though, Susie's sway comes into focus when she manages to upend one of Buffett's core tenets of investing. He had clashed with her over philanthropy. Buffett wanted to capitalize on the power of compounding, or the exponential growth in returns available over time, for as long as possible before giving his money away. Instead, soon after Susie died, he pledged the bulk of his fortune to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and charitable organizations run by his children.

Buffett and his family are more forthcoming publicly than perhaps ever before, but not all is revealed, of course. His secret sauce for investing goes largely unexplored. He declines to talk about his final conversation with his father. Menks, who after being Buffett's companion for years married him in 2006, is a notable non-participant in the film. Even so, as with almost any venture involving Buffett, this one offers plenty of value.