FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beverage can maker Rexam jointly buys Panamanian business Endelis
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 15, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

Beverage can maker Rexam jointly buys Panamanian business Endelis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rexam Plc REX.L, the world’s second largest beverage can maker in terms of revenue, said it has completed investment in Panamanian single-line beverage can plant Envases Del Istmo SA (Endelis) jointly with Envases Universales de Mexico (EUM).

Rexam, which makes 20 percent of world’s cans for beverages including beer, soft drinks, juices, energy drinks, wine and tea, said it had secured long-term supply agreements with SABMiller Plc SAB.L and Florida Ice & Farm Company SA.

Affiliates of SABMiller and Florida Ice previously owned the Endelis business. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.