FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rexam to sell healthcare unit, return proceeds to shareholders
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 3, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 4 years ago

Rexam to sell healthcare unit, return proceeds to shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Packaging maker Rexam REX.L said it had received a binding offer of $805 million in cash for its healthcare business from a private equity firm and planned to use the proceeds of the sale to return cash to shareholders.

Rexam said on Monday that the sale of the division to Montagu Private Equity was part of its plan to maximize shareholder value and it planned to return 450 million pounds ($740 million) to shareholders from the sale. ($1 = 0.6085 British pounds)

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.