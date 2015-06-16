FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators to decide by July 20 on Ball's $6.9 billion Rexam bid
June 16, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

EU regulators to decide by July 20 on Ball's $6.9 billion Rexam bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union market competition regulators are set to decide by July 20 whether to approve the 4.4 billion-pound ($6.9 billion) merger deal between Ball Corp (BLL.N) and Rexam Plc REX.L, the world’s two largest makers of drinks cans.

The companies sought approval for the deal on Tuesday, according to a filing on the European Commission website.

The European Commission can clear the merger unconditionally in the preliminary review or extend the deadline to consider concessions offered to allay competition concerns. It can also open a full-scale investigation to examine deeper worries.

Rexam Chief Executive Graham Chipchase has dismissed any significant regulatory problems but analysts said the size of the combined company could force regulators to demand concessions such as asset sales in return for letting the deal through.

Rexam makes cans for soft drinks company Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) and beer producer Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR).

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Greg Mahlich

