EU regulators extend $6.8 billion Ball, Rexam deal review to Jan. 22
November 19, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

EU regulators extend $6.8 billion Ball, Rexam deal review to Jan. 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators have extended by a month the deadline for a decision on U.S. drinks can maker BallCorp’s (BLL.N) proposed 4.43-billion-pound ($6.76 billion)takeover of British peer Rexam REX.L.

The European Commission had set a deadline of Dec. 23 after previous extension, but that has now been pushed back to Jan. 22. A notice on the Commissions’s website said that the deadline had been changed and commitments been submitted.

The world’s two largest beverage can makers by volume are looking to merge to better manage capital spending and costs. However, the EU competition enforcer is concerned that the deal would push up prices for companies and consumers. Ball has said it is prepared to sell assets with sales of more than $1.58 billion to fend off regulatory worries. It is likely to offer concessions next month.($1 = 0.6551 pounds)

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

