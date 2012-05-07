FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MarkWest Energy to buy Keystone Midstream for $512 million
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 7, 2012 / 10:15 PM / in 5 years

MarkWest Energy to buy Keystone Midstream for $512 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - MarkWest Energy Partners L.P. MWE.N said it will buy Keystone Midstream Services LLC for $512 million to boost its processing operations in the liquids-rich Marcellus shale.

Keystone, owned by Rex Energy Corp (REXX.O), Sumitomo Corp (8053.T) and Stonehenge Energy Resources LP, has assets in Butler County, Pennsylvania, including two cryogenic gas processing plants.

MarkWest -- a master limited partnership engaged in gathering, transporting, and processing natural gas -- anticipates gas volumes from Keystone to grow from the current rate of 40 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd) to 170 MMcfd at the end of 2013, and to about 350 MMcfd by 2016.

The limited partnership said it plans to invest up to $500 million over the next five years to support Rex Energy’s drilling program in the region.

As part of the investment, MarkWest also proposes to extend its planned natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline from its Houston, Pennsylvania complex into Butler County.

Separately, Rex Energy said it will receive proceeds of about $120 million, higher than then $90-$110 million anticipated earlier. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.