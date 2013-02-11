FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rexnord explores sale of company, shares rise
February 11, 2013 / 10:16 PM / in 5 years

Rexnord explores sale of company, shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Industrial parts maker Rexnord Corp (RXN.N) said it would explore strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company, less than a year after going public.

Shares of the company, in which Apollo Global Management Llc (APO.N) holds about 69 percent, were up 15 percent at $23.10 in trading after the bell. The company had priced its IPO at $18 per share in March.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company, which will also explore the sale of one or both of its businesses, said it hired Goldman Sachs & Co to advise it.

The Wall Street Journal said in December the company was exploring a sale of its plumbing-products business in a deal that could fetch around $1 billion, citing sources familiar with the matter.

