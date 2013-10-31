FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2013 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

France investigates chairman of Swiss bank Reyl: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s prosecutor has opened a tax-evasion probe into Dominique Reyl, chairman of Swiss private bank Reyl, as part of a broader investigation into a former French budget minister’s undeclared Swiss bank account, a judicial source told Reuters.

Investigating magistrates had already begun to examine a potential link between Reyl’s bank and ex-minister Jerome Cahuzac, who stepped down in March after admitting he had hidden funds abroad. Reyl’s son Francois, the bank’s chief executive, was put under formal investigation on Tuesday.

Dominique Reyl’s lawyer could not be reached for comment.

The probe follows the release of former Reyl banker Pierre Condamin-Gerbier from Swiss prison in September after he said he held a list of French politicians with undeclared funds in secret Swiss bank accounts. Condamin-Gerbier, who had been a witness in the French tax probe, later retracted his claims.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Lionel Laurent; editing by David Evans

