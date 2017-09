Japan Tobacco in talks to buy Reynolds American assets: Bloomberg

Susan M. Cameron, president and chief executive officer of Reynolds American Inc. holds up her e-cigarette, the VUSE, during a press conference at Reynolds American in Tobaccoville, North Carolina May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

(Reuters) - Japan Tobacco Inc (2914.T) is in advanced talks to buy assets worth about $5 billion from Reynolds American Inc RAI.N, including some of the Natural American Spirit tobacco brand, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Reynolds American declined to comment while Japan Tobacco could not be immediately reached for a comment outside regular business hours.

The talks could still fall apart and the size of the deal and nature of assets could change, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the talks.