FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RG Steel set to sell another Ohio steel plant
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 3, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

RG Steel set to sell another Ohio steel plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - RG Steel LLC, which filed for bankruptcy protection in May, has found a buyer for its Mingo Junction, Ohio steel plant for $20 million, court records show.

The steel plant is being sold to Frontier Industrial Corp.

On Wednesday, the company found buyers for some of its assets as the steel maker looks to restructure its debt and work its way out of bankruptcy.

Earlier this week, the auction of the company’s Sparrows Point plant in Baltimore and a plant in Warren, Ohio, was postponed to August 7, as RG Steel seeks an additional week to find a lead, or “stalking horse,” bidder for the property.

All the winning bids are subject to court approval.

RG Steel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on May 31, saying it could not overcome the deterioration of the steel market.

The case is In re: WP Steel Venture LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, No. 12-11661.

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.