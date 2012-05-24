RG Steel to idle its 3 plants; looking for a buyer

(Reuters) - RG Steel said on Thursday it was suffering a liquidity crisis, looking for a buyer and would idle all three of its steel-making plants starting in June.

Letters had been sent to workers telling them the company would stop operations at its Sparrows Point steel mill outside Baltimore and its plants in Warren, Ohio and Wheeling, West Virginia, RG spokeswoman Bette Kovach said. She did not say how long the stoppage would last.

Sparrows Point employs about 2,000 workers, but Kovach did not know how many workers there or at the other plants would be laid-off.

She said the privately held company had a liquidity crisis because “markets have been softer than anticipated.”

RG Steel bought the plants from Russian steelmaker Severstal (CHMF.MM) last year for about $1.2 billion, making it the fourth-largest flat-rolled steel producer in the country.

But the company has struggled as the U.S. steel industry is going through a period of weak demand, rising costs and shrinking margins. Steel production capacity in the U.S. industry has not fully recovered from the recession and remains at about 80 percent.

There is a similar situation in the U.S. coal industry, where several producers have cut production as prices have tumbled. Patriot Coal PCX.N said this week it is in discussions for a loan package to resolve its liquidity problems.

Analyst Michelle Applebaum of Steel Market Intelligence in Chicago, said the combined impact of shutdowns at both Sparrows Point and Warren will be a little more than 5 percent of the sheet market in the United States.

“While capacity reductions in the domestic market are great news, overall the malaise in steel is really coming from China, so that production cuts in the U.S. won’t likely be sufficient to stem the tide of declining prices,” Applebaum said.

She said April sheet steel imports to the United States are at their highest level since December 2006 and are likely to stay at high levels due to overproduction in the global market.

RG Steel, part of the family held Renco Group, said it had filed notice of the impending plant cutbacks with United Steelworkers union (USW) officials and labor regulators.

USW District 1 Director Dave McCall, who chairs negotiations with RG Steel, said: “Our union is continuing to work closely with RG Steel management to improve the company’s liquidity during this process, and we are focused on preserving the tradition of making steel in these communities for the long term.”

In a letter to the USW, RG said it had had “an immediate, unexpected liquidity crisis.” It said its lenders and equity investors, which it did not name, had advised RG that they are suspending funding of ongoing operations.

“As a consequence of this unexpected development, the company is actively pursuing a buyer of some or all of the company’s assets,” RG said in the letter.

Though it is hopeful that a buyer will be found, a sale process under these circumstances is fraught with uncertainty, the company said. In the meantime, it said it was compelled to idle its three plants.

“Given the exigency and uncertainty of the situation, we do not know at this time whether the idling will be temporary or permanent,” it said.