Rheinmetall to agree production start in Algeria - paper

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German defence group Rheinmetall is set to sign a 2.7 billion euro ($3.7 billion) contract in the coming weeks to start production of Fuchs military vehicles for Algeria, newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing no sources.

The deal is part of a bundle of arms contracts worth 10 billion euros that was approved by the German government in 2011.

At the time, industry sources told Reuters that Rheinmetall’s joint venture RMMV was to build Fuchs vehicles, while car and truck maker Daimler would sell trucks and off-road vehicles and industrial group ThyssenKrupp would build frigates for Algeria.

According to Handelsblatt, there has been concern in recent years about the risk of terrorist attacks and kidnappings in Algeria, but now the groundwork has been laid for the new factory where more than 900 Fuchs vehicles are to be built.

Rheinmetall, ThyssenKrupp and Germany’s Economy Ministry declined to comment on the report. Daimler said production of truck and bus parts in Algeria started this year.

Shares in Rheinmetall earlier rose as much as 3.6 percent to the top of Germany’s mid-cap index but had pared gains to trade 1.7 percent higher by 0954 GMT.

($1 = 0.7345 Euros)