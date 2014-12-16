Rheinmetall wins U.S. screening smoke munitions order

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German defense company Rheinmetall won an order for screening smoke grenades from the U.S. Navy as part of recently struck framework agreements worth a total of $127.8 million, the company said on Tuesday.

Rheinmetall’s U.S. subsidiary American Rheinmetall Munitions will supply screening smoke munitions worth $6.8 million, Rheinmetall said, bringing the volume of orders placed under the framework agreement so far to $33 million.