RHJI's Kleinwort Benson to buy BHF-Bank

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - RHJ International RHJI.BR, the Brussels-based owner of London brokerage Kleinwort Benson, said on Wednesday it would acquire Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) BHF-Bank for about 354 million euros ($487.44 million).

Kleinwort Benson will acquire 91 percent of BHF for 322 million euros in cash, while RHJI will acquire the remaining stake, issuing shares to Deutsche Bank, the group said.

RHJI said investment firm Blackrock, which was initially set to become a co-investor, decided to withdraw from the deal.