FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Executive quits over Iceland's cameo in Rhode Island ad: governor
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
April 2, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

Executive quits over Iceland's cameo in Rhode Island ad: governor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - A botched promotional campaign for Rhode Island that included a video that showed Reykjavik, Iceland, rather than the state capitol of Providence, has led to the resignation of a top marketing official, Governor Gina Raimondo said.

The smallest U.S. state will also recoup $120,000 it spent on the development of the video, which was released this week and was quickly mocked on line for a brief clip showing a skateboarder outside Reykjavik’s iconic Harpa concert hall.

“It’s unacceptable how many mistakes were made in this roll-out and we need to hold people accountable, because Rhode Islanders deserve better, taxpayers deserve better,” Raimondo told reporters late Friday.

Raimondo earlier in the week had played down the significance of the mistakes in the campaign, but reversed course after state residents lambasted the ad, and its slogan “cooler and warmer”, on Twitter and in local media.

Betsy Wall has resigned as marketing director of the Rhode Island Commerce Corp, which developed the campaign, Raimondo said. Wall could not be reached for immediate comment.

Raimondo said the state would seek out more public feedback before moving ahead with the promotional campaign.

“‘Cooler and warmer’ is not a tag line that Rhode Islanders like,” she said. “That much is clear.”

Reporting by Scott Malone; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.