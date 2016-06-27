FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reputed mob capo arrested in Florida in death of Boston club manager
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 27, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

Reputed mob capo arrested in Florida in death of Boston club manager

Laila Kearney

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man reputed to have served as a capo in a New England crime family was arrested in Florida on Monday in connection with the 1993 death of a Boston nightclub manager whose remains were discovered earlier this year, federal prosecutors said.

Robert DeLuca, 70, who authorities believe is a former member of the Patriarca organized crime family, was taken into custody in Coral Springs, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts said in a statement.

DeLuca faces a charge of obstructing a federal investigation in the death of Steven DiSarro, who managed Boston’s Channel music club at the time of his disappearance, prosecutors said. He is also charged with two counts of making false statements to authorities.

In the course of the FBI’s probe, “DeLuca lied about his knowledge of the disappearance of DiSarro and other LCN (La Cosa Nostra) murders,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

No one has been convicted of the killing. DiSarro’s body was unearthed by the FBI behind a mill in Providence, Rhode Island. The identify of his remains were announced last month.

DeLuca faces up to 10 years imprisonment for the top charge of obstruction of justice.

Suspected mob boss Frank “Cadillac” Salemme, who had a “hidden interest” in The Channel, was suspected of aiding in the murder, the Drug Enforcement Administration said in a 2004 press release.

Salemme, now in protective custody, accepted a plea deal on a perjury charge in 2008 during the murder investigation.

Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.