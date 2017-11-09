FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One dead in Providence highway shooting after police car theft
#U.S.
November 9, 2017 / 4:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

One dead in Providence highway shooting after police car theft

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - One person was dead and one in critical condition following a morning car chase in Providence, Rhode Island, officials said, after the state police said a patrol vehicle was stolen during a Thursday morning traffic stop.

“We had an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a suspect,” Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare told reporters near the scene of the shooting.

Pare did not identify the male suspect who was slain and said that a woman, whom he also did not identify, was critically wounded. The shooting occurred on Interstate 95, which passes near the Providence Place mall.

The pair was stopped in a pickup truck that police had chased. Television images of the scene showed the truck was riddled with what appeared to be bullet holes.

Pare said it was not immediately clear if the people involved in the shooting were tied to the theft of the patrol car, which had been recovered.

Live television video showed large numbers of police vehicles as well as a truck from the state medical examiner’s office parked around the Providence Place mall.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Dan Grebler

