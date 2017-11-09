FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reports of shots fired near Rhode Island mall after police car stolen
Sections
Featured
U.S. worried AT&T, Time Warner would hike costs for rivals
Business
U.S. worried AT&T, Time Warner would hike costs for rivals
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 9, 2017 / 4:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Reports of shots fired near Rhode Island mall after police car stolen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Providence, Rhode Island, officials shut down roads near a downtown shopping mall after local media reported shots fired in the area on Thursday, hours after state police said one of their patrol cars had been stolen during a morning traffic stop.

“Police activity around the #Providence Place mall. Please avoid the area,” the Providence Emergency Management Agency said on Twitter.

The Providence Journal, citing an unidentified law enforcement source, said that one person was dead in the incident, which played out near Interstate 95, which passes near the mall.

Hours earlier, the Rhode Island State Police said a patrol car had been stolen during a morning traffic stop. The police vehicle was recovered later in the day.

A State Police spokeswoman said she could not immediately comment on reports of a shooting. A Providence police spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Live television video showed large numbers of police vehicles as well as a truck from the state medical examiner’s office parked around the Providence Place mall.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.