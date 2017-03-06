Twin Rhode Island sisters, 97, die in falls on frigid weekend

BOSTON (Reuters) - A pair of 97-year-old twin sisters died over the weekend after one fell while exiting her car and the other appeared to trip while rushing into their Rhode Island home to call for help, police said.

Barrington police responded to a Saturday morning call that an elderly woman was lying face-down in her driveway and discovered Martha Williams. She appeared to have fallen while leaving her vehicle, police said in a statement released on Sunday.

When police entered the garage, they found the body of Williams' twin sister, Jean Haley, who apparently tripped while trying to call for help.

Police said extreme weather might have been a factor in the women's deaths. Temperatures in the region dropped into the low 20s Fahrenheit (below -6°C) that night.