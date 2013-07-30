FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rhoen says regulator blocks Asklepios purchase of Rhoen shares
July 30, 2013 / 10:41 AM / in 4 years

Rhoen says regulator blocks Asklepios purchase of Rhoen shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Rhoen-Klinikum (RHKG.DE) said German antitrust regulators had banned rival Asklepios ASKLP.UL from taking a blocking stake of over 10 percent in Rhoen because Asklepios would not meet the conditions imposed by the watchdog.

“The Federal Cartel Office has declared that the intended increase of Asklepios’ shareholding to 10.1 percent is now prohibited,” Rhoen said in a statement.

The cartel office in March approved the planned share purchases on condition that Asklepios sell a hospital and a medical centre in the Goslar region. <ID:L6N0C66UX>

Reporting by Ludwig Burger

