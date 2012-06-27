Fresenius hospital deal thrown in doubt by rival

The entrance of the Asklepios hospital is pictured in downtown Hamburg, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German Hospital operator Asklepios emerged as a possible interloper in the agreed takeover of peer Rhoen-Klinikum by diversified healthcare group Fresenius (FREG.DE), sending Rhoen’s shares sharply lower.

Rhoen on Wednesday said unlisted Asklepios, controlled by founder Bernard gr. Broermann, acquired a 5.01 percent stake in Rhoen, prompting a slump of almost 20 percent in its shares.

“We are a long-term oriented family business and we want to keep all our options open for shaping the situation around Rhoen-Klinikum,” an Asklepios spokesman said.

At 0743 EDT, Rhoen shares were down 12.5 percent at 18.49 euros while Fresenius shares slid 3 percent to 79.95 euros.

Fresenius in April unveiled a plan to buy Rhoen for 3.1 billion euros ($3.9 billion), which would make it by far the largest private-sector operator of German hospitals.

Fresenius will have to win a 90 percent plus one share acceptance among Rhoen shareholder for its 22.50 euro per share offer by the end of Wednesday midnight, when the offer period expire.

The threshold reflects a 90 percent majority required by Rhoen’s bylaws for capital changes and has been regarded as ambitious even without any investor seeking to thwart the deal as some retail investors tend to ignore even attractive offers.

“So far nobody has give us any information that a rival offer has been made or that someone wants to block the deal. We will await the result,” a Fresenius spokesman said.

The new entity would have dwarfed Asklepios and smaller unlisted rival Sana.

Several people familiar with the matter said that the four largest German private hospital operators, including Fresenius’ Helios unit, had been in talks about various tie-up options before Fresenius CEO Schneider in April struck a deal with Rhoen founder and Chairman Eugen Muench, who controls 12.45 percent.

Fresenius Chief Executive Ulf Schneider has said that lowering the acceptance hurdle would created “undue legal risks”, signaling that he would walk away from the offer should the current terms not be accepted.

Fresenius’ bid represents a premium of more then 50 percent thanabove Rhoen’s share price before the approach was made public.

The proposed Rhoen takeover represents a rare growth opportunity for Fresenius. Political opposition on the local level against German hospital privatization has undermined the growth strategy of private-sector operators.