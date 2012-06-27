Fresenius hospital deal thrown in doubt by rival

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German hospital operator Asklepios emerged as a possible interloper in the agreed takeover of peer Rhoen-Klinikum (RHKG.DE) by diversified healthcare group Fresenius (FREG.DE), sending Rhoen’s shares sharply lower.

Rhoen on Wednesday said unlisted Asklepios, controlled by founder Bernard gr. Broermann, acquired a 5.01 percent stake in Rhoen, prompting a slump at one point of almost 20 percent in its shares.

“We are a long-term oriented family business and we want to keep all our options open for shaping the situation around Rhoen-Klinikum,” an Asklepios spokesman said.

Fresenius subsequently announced later in the day that it had bought 5 million shares of Rhoen-Klinikum, or a stake equivalent to 3.6 percent of the latter’s share capital.

Fresenius said the shares bought in the market on Wednesday.

“We have taken this decision in order to support our tender offer,” it said, adding its offer of 22.40 euros in cash per share remained unchanged.

Rhoen shares closed 11.1 percent down to 18.8 euros while Fresenius shares slid 2.7 percent to 80.2 euros.

Based on recent share prices, the 5.01 percent Rhoen-Klinikum stake which Asklepios had acquired would have cost the latter around 150 million euros ($187 million).

Fresenius in April unveiled a plan to buy Rhoen for 3.1 billion euros, which would make it by far the largest private-sector operator of German hospitals.

Fresenius will have to win a 90 percent plus one share acceptance among Rhoen shareholders for its 22.50 euro per share offer by the end of Wednesday midnight, when the offer period expires.

The threshold reflects a 90 percent majority required by Rhoen’s bylaws for capital changes and has been regarded as ambitious even without any investor seeking to thwart the deal as some retail investors tend to ignore even attractive offers.

“So far nobody has give us any information that a rival offer has been made or that someone wants to block the deal. We will await the result,” a Fresenius spokesman said.

The new entity would have dwarfed Asklepios and smaller unlisted rival Sana, a possible motive for Asklepios to throw a spanner in the works.

Asklepios’ move is also a headache for investors such as John Paulson and Swedish pension firm Alecta which bought Rhoen shares on the open market for slightly below the offer price of 22.50 euro to sell them on to Fresenius.

Several people familiar with the matter said that the four largest German private hospital operators, including Fresenius’ Helios unit, had been in talks about various tie-up options before Fresenius CEO Schneider in April struck a deal with Rhoen founder Eugen Muench, who controls 12.45 percent.

Even though Fresenius-Rhoen would hold only 8 percent of the public-sector dominated German hospital market, the combined group would be the only private player offering a hospital within an hour’s drive to 75 percent of Germans.

As part of the tie-up, Fresenius had eyed costs cuts and higher revenues for instance through closer cooperation between specialist clinics and more general ones, who seamlessly handle patients between them.

Rhoen founder Muench had even considered for the new group to offer medical insurance plans, but this was not a priority for Fresenius.

Private operators have grown by snatching up underfunded hospitals from debt-laden German municipalities but that has been hobbled by political opposition to privatization.

Since healthcare budget restraints have kept Helios, Rhoen and their peers from setting up new greenfield hospitals, their only remaining growth option had been to look for tie-ups amongst themselves.

But Fresenius Chief Executive Ulf Schneider has signaled he would walk away from the offer should the current terms not be accepted.

Fresenius’ bid represents a premium of more than 50 percent above Rhoen’s share price before the approach was made public.