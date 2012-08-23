Rhoen shares jump on report of Fresenius bid decision

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shares in Rhoen-Klinikum (RHKG.DE) jumped on Thursday after a German magazine reported Fresenius (FREG.DE) would decide next week whether to make a fresh takeover offer for the rival hospitals operator.

Shares bounded as much as 10 percent after Manager Magazin said in an excerpt of an article to be published on Friday that the bid would be 22.50 euros per share, the same price previously offered.

Fresenius and Rhoen-Klinikum declined to comment.

An attempt by Fresenius to take control of Rhoen faltered last month because it failed to attain the 90 percent ownership threshold needed to win full control.

The stock rose 7 percent at 1203 GMT to 19.97 euros. Traders said the market interpreted the article as meaning a fresh bid was now more likely.

Three people familiar with the process had told Reuters on Tuesday that Fresenius’ supervisory board would look into the possibility of a fresh takeover offer this week.

The sources said on Thursday it remained unclear if Fresenius’ supervisory board would approve a renewed bid,

Manager Magazin made no mention of potential opposition.

“The article has a somewhat different overtone from previous reports. It doesn’t mention any potential resistance on the supervisory board,” said Commerzbank analyst Volker Braun.

Traders also pointed to the reported offer price of 22.50 euros as a driver of Thursday’s share move.

Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters the Fresenius’ supervisory board would decide next week on any move.

Fresenius’ last attempt to buy Rhoen-Klinikum was scuppered by the purchase of a Rhoen stake by unlisted competitor Asklepios ASKLP.UL.

Rhoen needs a 90 percent agreement by shareholders for changes in its capital, a rule initially intended as a safeguard against unsolicited takeover offers.

For Rhoen founder Eugen Muench, who has championed a tie-up with Fresenius, this has proved a major stumbling block.

After rival Asklepios took more than 5 percent of Rhoen’s shares, other shareholders decided not to tender theirs, leaving Fresenius with 84.3 percent, not enough to complete the deal.

Sources told Reuters earlier this month that Fresenius was willing to settle for 50 percent of Rhoen plus one share, which at least would give it access to Rhoen’s dividend.

Manager Magazin cited sources familiar with the matter as saying that the two companies would set up several joint ventures to eliminate duplicating functions as part of the deal.

Rhoen Chief Executive Wolfgang Pfoehler would be replaced by the head of Fresenius’s Helios hospitals unit, Francesco de Meo, according to the report.

It also said Fresenius would seek to relegate Rhoen shares, part of the mid-cap MDAX index .MDAXI, to a market segment on the Frankfurt stock exchange that is less strictly regulated and has lower trading volumes. That would make the stock less attractive to remaining shareholders such as Asklepios. ($1 = 0.8013 euros)