Rhoen-Klinikum CFO says was unaware of takeover bid

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Rhoen-Klinikum finance chief Erik Hamann said he had first learned of Fresenius SE’s takeover offer for Rhoen on Thursday morning.

Germany’s Fresenius said earlier on Thursday it plans to take over Rhoen for 3.1 billion euros ($4.1 billion) with the backing of Rhoen’s founder, who controls 12.45 percent.

The move would make healthcare conglomerate Fresenius by far the largest private-sector operator of German hospitals.

($1 = 0.7585 euros)