FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rhoen-Klinikum targets 14 percent EBITDA margin
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 10, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

Rhoen-Klinikum targets 14 percent EBITDA margin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German hospital chain operator Rhoen-Klinikum (RHKG.DE) launched a program to improve core earnings margins by 0.5-1 percentage points per year as it struggles with high wages and problems at a university teaching hospital.

The company, which Fresenius (FREG.DE) unsuccessfully tried to take over last year, said on Monday it aims to reach earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 14 percent of sales over the next few years, but it was unlikely to reach the goal in 2015.

Its EBITDA margin in the first quarter was 10 percent, down from 12 percent a year earlier.

The group is targeting closer cooperation of its hospitals, among other measures, Chief Executive Martin Siebert told reporters.

Rhoen is struggling to fix problems at Giessen-Marburg, Germany’s only privately owned university teaching hospital. It had to cut its full-year outlook twice last year because of wage hikes and losses there.

Reporting by Frank Siebelt, Writing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.