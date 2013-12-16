FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rice Energy files for $800 million IPO
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 16, 2013 / 11:40 PM / 4 years ago

Rice Energy files for $800 million IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Natural gas exploration and production company Rice Energy Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $800 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

The family-owned company is focused on Pennsylvania’s Marcellus shale and Ohio’s Utica shale.

The firm was founded by former BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) portfolio manager Daniel Rice and his children in 2008.

Rice left BlackRock last year in the wake of a potential conflict of interest that involved the energy company.

Rice’s son, Daniel Rice, is the chief executive of Rice Energy.

Alpha Natural Resources Inc ANR.N said last week it would sell its 50 percent interest in its shale joint venture with Rice Energy for $200 million in shares in the IPO and $100 million in cash.

Barclays Capital is the lead underwriter for the offering, Rice Energy told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus. (link.reuters.com/teb55v)

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The company intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “RICE”.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

Reporting by Varun Aggarwal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.