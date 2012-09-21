Richemont to buy U.S. luxury firm Peter Millar

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss-listed firm Richemont CFR.VX said on Friday it had clinched a deal to buy U.S. luxury apparel business Peter Millar for an undisclosed sum.

Richemont, which owns jewellers Cartier and Van Cleef&Arpels, said the deal was expected to close in October and would have no material impact on its consolidated net assets or its operating result for the year ending in March.

Peter Millar was founded in 2001, with a design centre in Raleigh North Carolina.