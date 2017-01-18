Richemont signs watch movements contract with Swatch: sources

A Swatch of Swatch Group is pictured at the Swiss watchmaker's annual news conference in Biel, Switzerland March 10, 2016.

GENEVA (Reuters) - Luxury watchmaker Richemont (CFR.S) signed a contract to buy mechanical watch movements from Swatch Group (UHR.S) from 2020, sources close to the matter told Reuters at an industry event in Geneva on Wednesday.

Swatch’s obligation to supply movements to rival watchmakers is due to end in 2019.

Swatch Group supplies most of the Swiss watch industry with movements from its ETA manufacturing facility, including Richemont which makes watches under brands including Cartier, IWC and Piaget.