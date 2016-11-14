Drugmakers improve access for poor, GSK ranked top
LONDON The world's top drugmakers have improved access to medicines in developing countries but still need to do more to make a wider range of products affordable, according to a report on Monday.
BUDAPEST Richter received a positive opinion from European regulators recommending that its generic osteoporosis drug Terrosa be granted marketing authorization, the Hungarian drug maker said in a statement on Monday.
Richter said the drug was its first biosimilar product, based on Eli Lily's Forsteo.
Terrosa will be sold upon regulatory approval after the recommendation of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
"The positive CHMP opinion for our first biosimilar teriparatide marks an important milestone for our biosimilars business," Richter CEO Erik Bogsch said in the statement.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Jason Neely)
NEW ORLEANS Pfizer Inc's Celebrex arthritis drug was shown to be at least as safe as the widely used prescription-strength versions of painkillers ibuprofen and naproxen, and does not appear to cause heart problems that spurred the withdrawal of rival Vioxx, according to a large 10-year study presented on Sunday.
VIENNA Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Sunday its rheumatoid arthritis medication Actemra for giant cell arteritis showed to be superior to steroids alone in maintaining steroid-free remission in a Phase III study.