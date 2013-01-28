FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rapper Rick Ross crashes car after gunshots in Florida: police
January 28, 2013 / 6:50 PM / in 5 years

Rapper Rick Ross crashes car after gunshots in Florida: police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Hip hop artist Rick Ross arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - Rapper Rick Ross crashed a Rolls-Royce into an apartment building in Florida on Monday after he lost control while trying to avoid gunfire aimed at the car, police said.

Ross, whose real name is William L. Roberts, and a female passenger reported hearing multiple gunshots being fired in their direction as they drove in Fort Lauderdale early in the morning, according to police.

The rapper lost control of the car and hit the apartment building as he tried to get away from the shots, police said. Neither of the car’s occupants were hurt, and the shooting suspects fled before police arrived.

Fort Lauderdale police said they are investigating the shooting.

Ross, who lives in nearby Davie, Florida, turned 37 on Monday and had been out celebrating his birthday at a local diner, according to the Miami Herald. The newspaper reported that one of the bullets fired at the car pierced the diner’s front window.

Ross is the founder of the Maybach Music Group. His latest album, “God Forgives, I Don‘t,” is nominated for a Grammy Award this year for Best Rap Album.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Alden Bentley

