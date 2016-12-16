FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Fund manager Virtus to buy RidgeWorth Investments for $513 million
December 16, 2016 / 3:12 PM / 8 months ago

Fund manager Virtus to buy RidgeWorth Investments for $513 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fund manager Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS.O) said on Friday that it would buy RidgeWorth Investments for about $513 million to widen its client base.

The deal, which is expected to be accretive to earnings per share, will nearly double Virtus' assets under management to $86.8 billion.

Atlanta-headquartered RidgeWorth, which has $40.2 billion in assets, is owned by its employees and investment funds affiliated with Lightyear Capital LLC.

Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

